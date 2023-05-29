Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump Supporter Claims Ron DeSantis ‘Over Exaggerated’ Wife Casey’s Cancer Battle to Win Votes

Kristyn Burtt
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, and his wife, Casey DeSantis, speak to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Plus Icon
Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis Sean Rayford/Getty Images.
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump at Zang Toi 1999 Fall Collection, February 18, 1999
The Trump family: Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr at the press conference to announce the launch of the SOHO Hotel Condominium New York, September 19, 2007. Photo by: Diane Cohen/Everett Collection (PECA001 HC122)
Vice President George H.W. Bush, businessman Donald Trump arrive for a campaign fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel on April 12, 1998.
See Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, & More of the Trump Family in This Photo Album 21 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that the fight for the Republican Party nomination is officially on when it comes to Donald Trump supporters. Laura Loomer, who is a staunch ally of the former president, dared to question Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer battle because she believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is using it as a campaign ploy.

Calling Casey by her birth name, “Jill,” Loomer tweeted, “DeSantis supporters say you aren’t allowed to criticize Jill DeSantis because she claims she had cancer (I’ve never seen the medical records), but they have no problem attacking Melania Trump. Personally, I think Jill’s health has been over exaggerated in a desperate effort to get votes for DeSantis. They even used it in a 2022 campaign commercial which is very tacky.”

The conservative journalist challenged the DeSantis campaign to “release the medical records” to prove that “they aren’t exaggerating.” Loomer believes Casey is “fair game” in the presidential race because they are using her “as a campaign surrogate and cancer as a way to appeal to voters.” It appears that both sides are weaponizing the wives of GOP contenders — and it’s getting ugly very quickly.

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ by Ron DeSantis $21 on Amazon.com

“You can’t say ‘my wife is a part of my campaign’ then also say ‘you aren’t allowed to criticize her because she had cancer,'” summed up Loomer. The claim that Casey faked her illness is “pretty low,” according to one Twitter account, and other social media users chimed in to voice their opinions on Loomer’s attack — even from people who do not support Ron. This tweet is likely a hint of what is to come between Donald Trump and Ron, and it’s going to make for a very long election cycle leading up to the GOP primaries. Sigh.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad