Donald Trump Supporter Claims Ron DeSantis ‘Over Exaggerated’ Wife Casey’s Cancer Battle to Win Votes

It seems that the fight for the Republican Party nomination is officially on when it comes to Donald Trump supporters. Laura Loomer, who is a staunch ally of the former president, dared to question Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer battle because she believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is using it as a campaign ploy.

Calling Casey by her birth name, “Jill,” Loomer tweeted, “DeSantis supporters say you aren’t allowed to criticize Jill DeSantis because she claims she had cancer (I’ve never seen the medical records), but they have no problem attacking Melania Trump. Personally, I think Jill’s health has been over exaggerated in a desperate effort to get votes for DeSantis. They even used it in a 2022 campaign commercial which is very tacky.”

Ron DeSantis claims a fashion magazine holds bias towards his wife for her political views. https://t.co/vi6bIpxQqX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 26, 2023

The conservative journalist challenged the DeSantis campaign to “release the medical records” to prove that “they aren’t exaggerating.” Loomer believes Casey is “fair game” in the presidential race because they are using her “as a campaign surrogate and cancer as a way to appeal to voters.” It appears that both sides are weaponizing the wives of GOP contenders — and it’s getting ugly very quickly.

“You can’t say ‘my wife is a part of my campaign’ then also say ‘you aren’t allowed to criticize her because she had cancer,'” summed up Loomer. The claim that Casey faked her illness is “pretty low,” according to one Twitter account, and other social media users chimed in to voice their opinions on Loomer’s attack — even from people who do not support Ron. This tweet is likely a hint of what is to come between Donald Trump and Ron, and it’s going to make for a very long election cycle leading up to the GOP primaries. Sigh.

