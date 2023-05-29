Kelly Clarkson’s Post-Divorce Project Proves She’s Living Her Dreams After Brandon Blackstock Split

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson is really ready for a fresh start after her tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The dramatic change in her life is about to get even bigger than just her move to the East Coast — New York City is about to experience all of the talk show host’s talents.

Besides moving closer to her side of the family, Clarkson decided that now was the time to shake up her life a bit and fulfill a lifelong dream: Broadway. “Guys…I’m in love with theater and Broadway and all that,” she shared in a recent interview with TalkShopLive while selling her new album, Chemistry. “I never thought I’d get a chance to do anything related to that, so eventually I would love to do something.” She didn’t reveal whether she would star in a show, but she hinted at something even bigger.

.@kellyclarkson details what her fans can expect from her highly anticipated upcoming album. 🎶 https://t.co/jL4EtpKjZ8 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 27, 2023

“I am in the works of writing something right now and working on something … for Broadway,” Clarkson added. Could it be a starring vehicle for herself or a jukebox musical featuring some of her greatest hits? The possibilities are endless, and the 41-year-old Voice judge has been talking about her Broadway goals quite a bit in the last few years. “I have dreams of maybe Broadway one day. And I have different dreams I’ve had since I was a kid. I don’t know how it’s all going to pan out,” she told Variety. “I could do the show for years, if we’re lucky enough to have the legacy that these other people have. But at the same time, that doesn’t mean I can’t do Broadway in a summer. That doesn’t mean I can’t have that gypsy mentality and change it up.”

‘Chemistry’ $12.17 on Amazon.com Buy now

This big move to the East Coast is getting Clarkson one step closer to her dream, and it’s a way for her to turn the page from a divorce that lasted far too long. Clarkson is ready to write her next chapter.

Before you go, click here to see 19 facts about Kelly Clarkson you didn’t already know.