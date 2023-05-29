Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Have a Twinning Mother-Daughter Moment Amid Austin Butler Engagement Rumors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaia Gerber kept it all in the family over the Memorial Day Weekend by going on a double date with mom Cindy Crawford and dad Rande Gerber. The adorable outing only fueled those Austin Butler engagement rumors even more, but we were captivated by Crawford’s twinning moment with her daughter.

We know that Gerber looks like a mini-me version of her supermodel mother, but this stunning duo often wears similar outfits — and we bet it wasn’t planned. They were both spotted walking down the sidewalk in Culver City on their way to Italian hotspot Roberta’s. (See the photos HERE.) Gerber wore black baggy pants, a white lace shirt, and black loafers. Crawford sported dark-wash jeans and a black top with black sandals. What we love about their outfits is that they both chose chic black jackets to accessorize with.

Margot Robbie's stunning #MetGala look paid tribute to the iconic, Cindy Crawford. https://t.co/xy4dMCmOZa — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 2, 2023

Gerber opted for a long black trench coat that flowed with the cut of her pants. It created a trail of fabric behind her as she breezed past the photographers — just like on the runway! Crawford went for a timeless black leather blazer that she draped artfully over her shoulders — she just has a way with fashion. We love that they both took a simple piece in their wardrobe and had it reflected their style — two fashion icons of different generations.

The snapshots with Butler in tow certainly didn’t stop the engagement rumors from heating up a bit more. They’ve been together since November 2021, but it was the 31-year-old actor’s recent award-show success that seemed to bring them closer together. While the internet rumors about a walk down the aisle are reportedly premature, according to TMZ, Butler seems comfortable around his girlfriend’s family — so that might be a sign of major milestones to come. And a Gerber wedding dress fashion moment is something we can’t wait for!

