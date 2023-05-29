Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas’ Secret to Their 22-Year Marriage Involves a Little PDA at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when we thought Catherine Zeta-Jones’ marriage to Michael Douglas couldn’t get any sweeter, the two lovebirds kick it up a notch at F1 Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. The dynamic duo was attached at the hip, proving that their 22-year marriage is still going strong.

The pair kept it casual during the kickoff to the summer season with Zeta-Jones in white pants with a gold-chain belt, a black-striped shirt, and a pair of white sneakers. Douglas sported a black polo shirt with white pants, and a pair of black shoes. They both accessorized with chic sunglasses and hats to keep that blazing sun at bay. They walked through the event with their fingers woven together as they showed off a united front. If that wasn’t enough, Zeta-Jones even snuggled up to her husband by grasping his bicep and leaning her head on his shoulder as they watched the race. Ah, love is in the air!

Aston Martin F1 team guests Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Kym Illman/Getty Images.

Even though there is a 25-year age gap between the couple — he’s 78, she’s 53 — Zeta-Jones thinks it’s just a number on a piece of paper. “We were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We’re just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me,” she told The Telegraph. “I remember people saying, “When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75. Well, that’s just maths.”

Despite a short split in 2013, the Oscar winners’ comeback made them stronger than ever, and they enjoy their quality time as a family with daughter Carys, 20, and Dylan, 22. Zeta-Jones and Douglas believe in their once-in-a-lifetime love, and they are cherishing every moment together.

