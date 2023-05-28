Joe Biden’s Administration Is Being Accused of ‘Stonewalling’ Those Who Want to Look Into Prince Harry’s Visa Application

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare came out, it seems as though another problem spouted from it. We’ve heard about the family fights and reportedly angry responses, but it seems Harry is facing a bit of backlash from the US as well — and so is Joe Biden’s administration.

For those that don’t know, Harry mentioned in his tell-all memoir that he took multiple drugs like cocaine, cannabis, and magic mushrooms. Instantly this caused controversy, with many wondering how he got his visa so easily (and how it wasn’t revoked when the news broke!) Per the Telegraph, quite a few sources have said that Harry was honest about the drug use in his visa application, which only raised further questions.

Because of this, many are convinced he was given special treatment, and some organizations have gone as far as to uncover details from his US visa application. However, the latest attempt to uncover these details using the Freedom of Information laws has been denied, leading many to accuse Biden’s administration of “stonewalling” the debacle.

Director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation Nile Gardiner said: “The Biden administration is clearly stonewalling here and they are trying to avoid releasing any documents. They are trying to do so by undermining the credibility of the British Press, which is outrageous, and by concentrating their fire on the British Press even though we have submitted articles in the US press about the same subject.”

Most recently, the Heritage Foundation requested that a judge overturns this decision, and are still fighting to get the details about this application.

The Heritage Foundation originally demanded these records back in March, claiming that “admissions of drug use are grounds for inadmissibility in visa applications,” per the Telegraph.

Related story One of Princess Diana’s Former Confidantes Has Some Seriously Harsh Words for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The next steps are said to happen in the next month, and many are itching to know how this will go.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

