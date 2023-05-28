Ayesha & Steph Curry’s Date Night Photos Give a Rare Glimpse Into the Playful & Thrilling Activities They Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even after all the years together, Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry seem more in love with one another every single day — and these daring date days prove it!

On May 27, the Full Plate author shared a series of photos of her and Steph’s latest date-night out with the simple caption, “Adventure with my love. 🧡.”

In the photos, we see Ayesha and Steph having the time of their lives together while riding around together. We get a few adorable selfies of them in their helmets, and making smiles and silly faces for the camera. These two truly look so in love, and like they’re having the most fun. We love to see it!

Now, this wasn’t the only sporty date night the two had, because about a week before, the two were getting quite cheeky on the golf course! On May 19, Ayesha shared some videos and photos from the lovebird’s previous date out to the golf course. She shared the post with the cheeky caption reading, “No fore play. 😆.”

In this post, we get a video of Ayesha swinging (along with Steph being her doting caddy), followed by a silly pic of a smiling Steph! Seriously, after decades together, the two seem more in love than ever.

The Full Plate author and Stephen originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting, but they didn’t start dating until years later and married in July 2011. They share three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

In a previous interview with PureWow, Ayesha talked about how the two prioritize their relationship. “It can be challenging sometimes, especially with how hectic our schedules can get. But we made a commitment early on in our marriage that our relationship needed to be solid in order for us to be the best parents and people to those who depend on us,” she said. “So we make the time. And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant—sometimes it’s just grabbing dinner around the corner from our house. It’s just about finding little moments to check in and reconnect.”

