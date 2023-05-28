Paris Jackson Ditched Her Rocker-Chic Style for This Ethereal Look That’s a Total 180 From Her Usual Vibe

Now, it’s no secret that Michael Jackson’s musical daughter Paris Jackson is a fashion chameleon. This new look of hers is not only as ethereal as can be, but it’s a subtle callback to her boho days in the late 2010s!

On May 27, the Space Between star shared an aesthetically-pleasing video of herself chilling among a field of flowers on her Instagram. She shared the clip without a caption but added a snippet from the song “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie.

In the video, we see the “lighthouse” singer looking so peaceful as she sits crisscrossed, tidying her delicate flower crown. She’s also rocking blue jeans and a cardigan while smiling for the camera.

Throughout the month of May 2023, Jackson has been rocking some seriously chic looks like a 1990s-inspired slip dress and a vampy leather look that turned heads, but this new look shows she’s a true boho girl at heart.

(And it’s a subtle nod to the flower-crown-clad, hippie-chic looks she rocked back in 2016-2017 — even on the red carpet!)

We love that Jackson never stops experimenting with her eclectic style, and that she frequently blends boho and rocker-chic into one. But this full boho look is a nice shake-up!

Related story Paris Jackson Cemented Herself As A Total Style Icon With This Daring 1990s-Inspired Look

In a previous interview with POPSUGAR, the Swarm actor talked about how she’s been practicing self-love more and more with her looks, makeup, and even performances. “Recently, I’ve learned how to cope with it all by practicing self-love and affirmations and diving deeper into my spiritual life,” she said. “It wasn’t until the last couple of years that I’ve started feeling really good about myself and my body, and feeling comfortable and everything. Those moments of self-love aren’t 24/7, but the bad moments are fewer and further between.”

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Paris Jackson’s red carpet fashion below:

