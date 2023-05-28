Eva Longoria Turned Up the Heat in This Daring Fire-Red Gown at This Year’s Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when we thought we’d seen the absolute best of the best from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Eva Longoria arrived in one of the most stunning red dresses we’ve ever seen. The actress and producer posed for a series of photos upon her arrival at one of festival’s final premieres. It goes without saying, but Longoria absolutely took our breath away in these snapshots.

The Eva’s Kitchen author and Flamin’ Hot filmmaker looked like an absolute goddess in her Tony Ward gown. The ruby red dress featured a thigh-high slit, a dramatic train, and some sparkling detail along one strap and seam. Longoria, who attended the Cannes premiere of Disney’s Elemental, looked powerful and confident while photographers snapped photos.

Eva Longoria attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes [Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic].

Longoria kept up the fiery theme with a pair of red pumps, too. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, save for a pair of large drop earrings and a cocktail ring by Chopard. Now, we’ve seen a lot of fabulous looks during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. But as the event comes to a close, we have to say Longoria may have fashioned our favorite look.

Eva Longoria attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes [Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images].

Then again, this year’s Cannes Film Festival really spoiled us with some glamorous looks. And the red carpet was never short on sweet, candid moments. But when it comes to fashion, Longoria definitely has our vote for one of the best looks of the fortnight. There’s no denying it — she was absolutely on fire.

