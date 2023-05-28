Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Unexpected New Haircut Is Giving Fans All the Buffy Vibes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stepping into summer with a fresh hairdo is honestly the ideal way to usher in the season. And we’re not the only ones who think so. Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her stylish new ‘do in a recent post to Instagram, and the look has fans seeing one of the beloved actress’ most iconic characters: Buffy Summers.

In the snapshot, which you can check out below, the Stirring Up Fun with Food author posed for an impromptu selfie. Gellar looked absolutely flawless in her full face of makeup, dazzling earrings, and stunning blonde bob. “Got my summer cut… all ready for the holiday weekend. Don’t forget.. today is the one day it’s acceptable to tell people ‘C U Next Tuesday,'” Gellar captioned the snapshot.

There was something about the photo that had us thinking back to one particular season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and we weren’t the only ones taking a jaunt down memory lane. Throughout the comment section of her post, fans kept drawing comparisons to Gellar’s hairdo in season 6 of the supernatural series. “Love your haircut. Giving me season 6 Buffy vibes,” one fan wrote. “Buffy season 6 hair. Loves to see it,” another said. “New haircut? (Season 6 Ep 11),” another wrote, referencing the episode Buffy opted for a bobbed hairdo.

For those of you who need your memory jogged a bit, season 6 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer features Gellar’s hair in a sassy bob — ideal for Buffy, if we’re being honest. We have a feeling Buffy Summers would be a huge fan of this look. Gellar’s gorgeous blonde bob is giving us major summer (and Buffy Summers) vibes and we’re totally here for it. A blonde Buffy bob? Sounds like the new style of the summer!

Before you go, click here to see all the Amazon Prime shows & movies you should be watching.

