Lucy Liu Looks Like a Whole New Person With This Dramatic & Trendy New Haircut

Lucy Liu has been a style icon since her breakout in the late 1990s with her beloved show Ally McBeal. She’s always been known for her timeless beauty and of course, her luscious, long locks. However, she just unveiled a new look, and it’s all the summer hair inspiration we could ever want!

On May 23, the Kill Bill star arrived at the New York screening of Unzipped: An Autopsy Of American Inequality with a brand new haircut (and she looks like a whole new person!) See the photos below:

As you can see in the photos, Liu chopped off most of her iconic black waves and unveiled a sleek blunt bob for the screening — and no one could take their eyes off of her! Many stars have been doing the chopped blunt bob look, and it’s the perfect way to embrace the warm weather ahead.

This look has obviously stunned fans, and so many are obsessing over the dramatic new ‘do!

While Liu is normally linked to her long hair, she actually had a blunt bob before back in the summer of 2019, and an even shorter blunt bob haircut back in Oct 2019 for the Hudson River Park Gala. She also experimented with her hair color back in 2018 when she dyed her hair blonde for her role in Elementary!

In a previous interview with Women’s Health, Liu talked about confidence, specifically how age means nothing regarding confidence. For her swimsuit cover for Women’s Health, she proudly said: “You don’t have to be 20 to wear a bathing suit. With all the flaws and all the life that a body experiences, it’s still something that you should carry with confidence.”

