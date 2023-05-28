Taylor Swift & Matt Healy Are Allegedly Set to Make This Monumental Step in Their Relationship 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Swifties, this fling between Taylor Swift and Matt Healy may already be way more than a fling. The controversial couple may be about to take a huge step with one another. Hint: it includes living under the same roof.

According to The Sun, the 1975 frontman is reportedly set to move into Swift’s New York home while they work on her new album together. Insiders told the outlet that he has already shipped “his favorite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths, and MacBook Pro” to her place.

Now, this sounds like it could be a move for convenience since they’re working on her new album, but it could also mean that this relationship just took a huge step after one month.

Another insider backed up the claim, saying that this is everything to do with how much they like one another. “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can,” they said. “Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable.”

Despite fans being angered over the new relationship (and RadarOnline reporting that Swift’s dad is even wary of it), the two seem quite in love. Only time will tell!

For those that don’t know, the Valentine’s Day star and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn called it quits in Feb 2023 after nearly six years together. Less than two months later, Swift was spotted with Healy. He later arrived at her concert, and has since been seen holding hands and kissing.

This relationship is one of Swift’s most controversial considering Healy’s past. According to Page Six, Healy is a polarizing figure due to his kissing fans, calling himself a “Messiah,” his graphic and disturbing porn confessions, and more.

