One of Princess Diana’s Former Confidantes Has Some Seriously Harsh Words for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that even some of Princess Diana’s former confidantes aren’t Team Sussex, and in fact, one of her closest confidantes had some seriously harsh words in store for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has, yet again, made some claims that take a major jab at Meghan and Harry’s relationship, including one that says the only reason Harry is staying in his marriage is so that he can see their two children Archie and Lilibet grow up.

You read that right, he claimed on GB News: “Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it.”

“I personally know Harry, and I think he’s always wanted to be a father, he’s always wanted children, I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature,” Burrell added. “I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he’d lose his children because she’d keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them.”

“You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders,” Burrell added.

These claims came after King Charles III’s former butler Grant Harrold’s predicted that Harry will return to the UK at some point for good, per NYPost.

Related story Tatcha’s Memorial Day Sale Includes Rare Savings on the Skin-Perfecting Product That Kim Kardashian ‘Always’ Uses & Other Celeb Staples

Ever since Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public in 2017, they have been scrutinized horrifically by royal experts and former staffers. And ever since their highly-reported car chase this month, the criticisms have been dogpiled on.

Burrell has frequently critiqued the Duke of Sussex, claiming he lied about Diana’s engagement ring story and talked about how they should’ve been “punished” for their Netflix documentary.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

