Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Fans Are Losing It Over This Super-Rare PDA Moment Between Jennifer Connelly & Paul Bettany

Delilah Gray
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on March 6, 2018 in Paris, France.
Plus Icon
Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly Pierre Suu/Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Love is in the air! Especially since it’s Paul Bettany’s 51st birthday, and Jennifer Connelly is shouting through the rooftops about it!

On May 27, the Labyrinth star shared a super-rare black-and-white snapshot of her and Bettany on her Instagram. She shared the sweet tribute with the caption, reading, “Happy birthday, my love ♥️.” (And yes, Bettany commented under it, saying: “Thanks sweetheart.”)

In the photo, we get a super-rare snapshot of them smooching it up on a boat! While the two have been married for 20 years, they keep their romance on the more private side. In fact, they rarely do red-carpet events together, so this PDA-filled photo is a total shocker for fans!

Now, fans can’t get enough of this snapshot. One fan even wrote under the post, saying, “Stop, this is too cute, I can’t handle it 😍” and another added, “Aw, you guys are couple goals. Wishing Paul laughs and all the love today 😊.”

The pair originally met on the set of A Beautiful Mind, and after catching up at the 2002 BAFTA Awards, they started going out. They married in 2003, and later welcomed two children together named Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 11, along with Connelly’s son named Kai Dugan, 25, whom she shared with her ex David Dugan.

In a rare interview with Town & Country, Connelly talked about the one aspect that makes their marriage work so well. “I’m not the most gregarious person in the room, for sure. I think by coupling with Paul, that kind of works,” she said. I’m more reserved. I can be kind of shy in a group. I mean, I manage it pretty well, but he’s much more outgoing than I am. Once I’m comfortable with someone, I’m not reserved.”

Happy birthday Paul Bettany!

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA:

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad