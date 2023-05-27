Fans Are Losing It Over This Super-Rare PDA Moment Between Jennifer Connelly & Paul Bettany

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Love is in the air! Especially since it’s Paul Bettany’s 51st birthday, and Jennifer Connelly is shouting through the rooftops about it!

On May 27, the Labyrinth star shared a super-rare black-and-white snapshot of her and Bettany on her Instagram. She shared the sweet tribute with the caption, reading, “Happy birthday, my love ♥️.” (And yes, Bettany commented under it, saying: “Thanks sweetheart.”)

In the photo, we get a super-rare snapshot of them smooching it up on a boat! While the two have been married for 20 years, they keep their romance on the more private side. In fact, they rarely do red-carpet events together, so this PDA-filled photo is a total shocker for fans!

Now, fans can’t get enough of this snapshot. One fan even wrote under the post, saying, “Stop, this is too cute, I can’t handle it 😍” and another added, “Aw, you guys are couple goals. Wishing Paul laughs and all the love today 😊.”

The pair originally met on the set of A Beautiful Mind, and after catching up at the 2002 BAFTA Awards, they started going out. They married in 2003, and later welcomed two children together named Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 11, along with Connelly’s son named Kai Dugan, 25, whom she shared with her ex David Dugan.

In a rare interview with Town & Country, Connelly talked about the one aspect that makes their marriage work so well. “I’m not the most gregarious person in the room, for sure. I think by coupling with Paul, that kind of works,” she said. I’m more reserved. I can be kind of shy in a group. I mean, I manage it pretty well, but he’s much more outgoing than I am. Once I’m comfortable with someone, I’m not reserved.”

Happy birthday Paul Bettany!

