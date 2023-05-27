Resurfaced Videos Show the Super-Sweet Tie Prince William Has to Tina Turner’s Music

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Loyal royal fans just unearthed this super-sweet, forgotten interview where Prince William revealed the super-sweet tie he has to the late Tina Turner’s music!

After Turner’s death earlier this week, royal fans are resurfacing clips from the fitness podcast Time to Walk, specifically the episode William appeared on back in 2021. In this clip, the Prince of Wales revealed how much he adores the 1989 song “Simply the Best,” because of the beautiful memory he has with his late mother Princess Diana, and his brother Prince Harry.

“And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment,” he said. “And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along as well.”

He sweetly added, “You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school when they dropped you off. When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother.”

It’s nice to know that not only does William love Turner’s music, but it seems the whole family did! (And King Charles III just did a musical tribute for Turner, per People!)

The Queen of Rock n Roll passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83 in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland. Since then, many stars have been reminiscing their time with the legend, and how she impacted their lives — and as you can see, even royalty held a special place in their heart for the Private Dancer songstress.

