Heidi Klum’s Sensational Nearly Nude Photo Proves This Year’s Cannes Appearance Is Her Boldest Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum has never shied away from being the boldest star in the room, and the Cannes Film Festival is no different. To top off her gorgeous red carpet-appearances, Klum posted a seriously stunning nude photo for her fans to marvel at!

On May 26, the Ella Enchanted star shared a seriously jaw-dropping photo of herself after her shocking appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She shared it with the caption, reading, “Cap d’Antibes 🇫🇷 🥰❤️ 🌞 🌹.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the photo, we see the supermodel rocking only a small black thong as she shows off her sunkissed, toned physique for the ‘gram. She has her blonde locks in a stunning beach wave hairstyle, and is rocking her iconic smolder for the camera while holding a white rose. This photo needs to be framed, because this impromptu photoshoot just perfectly captured Klum’s free spirit!

Now, for those that aren’t up to date on all things Cannes: Klum made not one, but two showstopping appearances on the red carpet! For the premiere of The Pot au Feu, she donned a daring yellow, keyhole-cutout gown from Zuhair Murad, and went to the amFAR gala at Cannes on May 25 in a feathered pastel green gown from GEORGES HOBEIKA. And with this nude photo? We can say this Cannes was her most daring yet.

Now, Klum is no stranger to posting sexy videos or nude photos on her social media. In a now-archived interview Ocean Drive Magazine per People back in 2016, the America’s Got Talent judge revealed that being nude makes her feel so confident! “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free.” She added, “When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

Related story Heidi Klum’s Bright Yellow Gown With a Daring Keyhole Cutout at Cannes Is Instantly Iconic

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

