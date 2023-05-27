Prince William’s Reported Qualm With Kate Middleton’s Popularity Reminds Us of Another Royal Couple

Prince William and Kate Middleton have quite a few similarities to other couples in the British Royal family, but they’ve really broken the mold when it comes to the typical royal couple, especially since King Charles III’s coronation. However, quite a few royal experts have claimed that William and Kate may be more like Princess Diana and King Charles III than anyone thought.

Now, it’s no secret that Kate exudes a lot of what made Diana so loved back in the day: her vibrant style, her breaking of royal rules to make people feel loved, and their love for helping children. However, there’s another thing they have in common: people can’t get enough of them.

Every other day, people talk about Kate’s public appearances and style, which has led to a bit of overshadowing of other members of the Windsor family. Many insiders claim that this has rubbed Charles the wrong way, since that was exactly what led to his jealousy towards Diana. It seems William also shares this point of view — but in a rather unique way.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah claimed that while “Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him… William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine. William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine’s work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction.”

However, she also told the Sunday Times per DailyMail that there is a bit of a qualm, but it’s more so with the media. “The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there!”‘

Getting cropped is always annoying, so we get it, but it has made royal fans see a similarity between the royal couples!

