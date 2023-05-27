Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Reportedly ‘Closer Than Ever Before’ Ahead of This Major Relationship Milestone

This just in: Bennifer is still going strong. Despite recent rumors to the contrary, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever. The couple’s been spotted out and about on family-oriented occasions and major Hollywood premieres, and by all accounts things seem to be going well. But an insider recently revealed just how well the couple’s marriage is ahead of one major anniversary.

“Ben and Jen are doing phenomenally,” a source close to the couple shared with Entertainment Tonight. “They are closer than ever before and both of them are elated. They’re feeling united and are in very positive spirits,” the source went on. “Ben loves how talented, intelligent and loyal Jen is. They lean on each other and are supportive of one another.”

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner show their support for Seraphina at her school play! https://t.co/8FXveBd0g5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 24, 2023

This relationship update comes less than two months before the couple commemorates their one-year wedding anniversary. Back in July 2022, Affleck and Lopez shocked fans with their elopement in Las Vegas, tying the knot and officially becoming husband and wife. Just a month later, they celebrated with friends and family at Affleck’s home in Georgia.

Bennifer’s storied romance has captivated us for decades. The two met in the early aughts and got engaged, but called off their nuptials due to the intense media scrutiny their romance faced. All these years later, we love that these two found each other again, and that they’re keeping certain aspects of their romance as private as possible. But with this update, we feel assured that nothing’s stopping Bennifer as they near their one-year wedding anniversary.

