Kelly Clarkson’s Main Priority When It Came To Recording Her New Album Is Something Many Parents Can Relate To

Since the dissolution of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has been so open about her experience navigating this new chapter in her life. Her forthcoming album, Chemistry, will surely give fans new insight into how she’s processed all of the weighted emotions that come with such an intense life change. But in a recent interview, we learned even more about how Clarkson balanced her creative process alongside the main priority in her life.

“It’s hard when you have kids and you’re like, ‘OK, how do I address this?'” Clarkson shared in a recent interview on TalkShopLive. “I picked the [songs for this album] that I thought were, I mean there are definitely ones on there where ‘Mommy was angry’ but mommies get angry and that’s healthy, that happens,” she explained to host Nancy O’Dell. “I don’t polish my life and show it to my children. They see it as a whole, which I think is healthier.”

While we wait for 'Chemistry' to drop, we're taking a look back on the most candid, vulnerable things Kelly Clarkson has said about divorce. https://t.co/Uk5rrAaLec — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 21, 2023

For any parent navigating a separation or divorce, being mindful of what information they share and withhold from their children has to be a huge concern. But it’s clear Clarkson’s two kids, daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 7, were on her mind as she was writing her music and choosing which tracks to include on the final album, due out June 23.

“I wrote these so long ago that I’m in a different place. But it is hard, because I’ve had to sing them all live,” she further explained. “And I’m incapable of not feeling and going to that moment, so that’s hard, emotionally, but I’m in a different place now than when I wrote these, and a much healthier place.”

