Ivanka Trump’s Latest Outing Proves She’s Trying Harder Than Ever to Get Old Reputation Back

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s latest sports-filled outing shows she may be trying to get back to her former, beloved life as a socialite who goes to all of those beloved celebrity-filled places.

On May 24, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life author shared a series of photos with her and her son Joseph with the caption reading, “🔥🙌💥🏀⛹️‍♀️💫🔥 #GAME4 WITH MY MVP!”

In the photos, we see Ivanka hugging her son Joseph while chilling courtside at the NBA Playoffs’ Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. (It seems like we’re always seeing celebrities courtside at basketball games!) We also get a few videos from their view, along with more pics of the two matching in white.

Now, since Donald left the Oval Office, it’s clear Ivanka has been trying to distance herself from the controversial family, and it seems these mother-son photos of celeb-loved outings may be another way to show America: the old Ivanka may be coming back.

Before she was known as a close member of her father’s Presidental campaign and administration, Ivanka was a well-known socialite who dabbled in the worlds of fashion, literature, business, and even modeling. As one of the Queens of the New York social scene, she was surrounded by powerful people, and had a quite glamorous life.

However, once her father hit office (and once he left), reports came in saying that many of her former socialite friends ostracized her after she defended her father’s misogynistic past, per Vox.

But with the silence on speaking about her father’s ongoing trials and these family-oriented photos with her personal family of five, it seems she’s focusing on her own brand now more than ever.

For those that don’t know, she and Jared Kushner share three children together named Arabella Rose, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7.

