These Resurfaced Photos Show Who Kate Middleton Frequently Shares Clothes With

We already know Kate Middleton is a sustainable fashion icon. She frequently rewears her vibrant clothes and accessories, despite royal rules dictating otherwise, and even rents gowns for the red carpet on occasion. But did you know that the Princess of Wales frequently shares clothes with this member of her family? Because we sure didn’t until these resurfaced photos came out of her and her mom Carole Middleton rocking the same exact look on multiple occasions!

Photo by Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty Images, Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

As you can see, Kate has not only reworn the pleated Barbiecore ME+EM dress, but it seems she let her mama rock the same look back on the first day of the Royal Ascot in June 2022.

And then, in the second set of photos, we see both ladies donning the iconic Reiss Electric Blue Dress. However, unlike the pleated pink dress, Carole was actually the first one to be seen out in public with this piece, with Kate wearing it in public nearly two years later in 2012.

We love this sweet tradition between the stylish mother-daughter duo, and it seems some eagle-eyed fans noticed a pattern! Not only does Kate loan her dresses to Carole, but it seems she does so on the times Carole attends the Royal Ascot!

For those that don’t know, the Royal Ascot is basically a five-day horse race that the British Royal family frequently attends (and attends it in style!) This year’s Royal Ascot will kick off in June, as scheduled every year, and not only are we psyched to see what Kate wears, but we’re now keeping our eyes peeled for what Carole might rewear from her daughter’s colorful closet!

