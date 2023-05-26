Jane Fonda Wasn’t Afraid to Diss This Former A-List Co-Star at the Cannes Film Festival

When it comes to two actors who play a couple on screen, we’ll confess that the stories of them falling in love in real life are one of our favorites. Though it doesn’t happen too often, some examples being Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow or Tom Holland and Zendaya, there’s something so special about a couple pretending to love each other while actually falling in love behind the scenes too. But, as Jane Fonda just revealed in a talk at the Cannes Film Festival, that isn’t always the case.

Speaking at the Rendezvous with Jane Fonda event, the Oscar-winner got candid about her complicated relationship with former co-star and fellow actor Robert Redford. “He did not like to kiss,” she revealed, per Deadline. “I never said anything [to him about it]. And he’s always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault.”

Though Fonda then added that she was once “in love with” Redford and that he is a “good person,” she then dissed him again saying, “He just has an issue with women.” Fonda then denied any further elaboration from the moderator. We’re now scratching our heads to know what this means!

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, 1967 Courtesy Everett Collection

As a reminder, Fonda and Redford co-starred in four separate movies together including Barefoot in the Park, The Chase and The Electric Horseman. Most recently, in 2017, the two co-starred in Our Souls at Night.

“The last movie I made with him was six years ago,” Fonda remembered. “What was I, about 80 years old or something like that, and I finally knew I had grown up. When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault.”

She then concluded, "We always had a good time."

Looks like Fonda wasn’t afraid to come clean about her experience with Redford, be it about his punctuality or kissing abilities. Talk about a confession we never knew we wanted!




