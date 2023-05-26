Alessandra Ambrosio Gave Everyone a Jaw-Dropping Reminder of Why She’s Reached Supermodel Status

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

On Thursday night, Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival. The 42-year-old supermodel knows how to slay a runway, but she took it to the next level at the very A-list event.

Ambrosio wore a stunning gown designed by Peter Dundas that left very little to the imagination. The sheer, nude gown hugged her gorgeous curves with a plunging V-neckline and a thigh-high slit. The fabric sparkled from every angle as she accessorized the chic ensemble with hoop earrings, a feather throw, and strappy sandals — she looked like an old Hollywood movie star.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends amfAR Gala 2023 Presented by The Red Sea International Film Festival during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea IFF.

The fashion icon kept her makeup elegant with a smoky eye and a nude lip to complement the dress. Her long brunette locks were styled in soft waves that cascaded down her back in the most sophisticated way. Her spellbinding turn on the red carpet showed what a total pro she is because it takes a lot of work to give photographers the best angles. “It feels very glamorous at first because you’re walking on this beautiful red carpet and there’s like photographers on every side, and people are screaming your name, and you’re just being photographed…from every single angle possible,” Ambrosio told WWD. “Every breath you take is getting photographed.”

That’s why Ambrosio has earned her supermodel title — she gives her best work each and every time. Calling Cannes “the most glamorous red carpet in the world,” she advised anyone going to the festival for the first time to “try to be natural.” That might be easier said than done with the nerves that might come into play, but Ambrosio had one final suggestion. “If you feel like you want to smile, smile. If you feel like, you know…just be elegant,” she said. “Just be yourself.”

