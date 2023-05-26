If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Though Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon‘s book clubs have garnered millions of members over the years, these two aren’t the only celebrities sharing their book recommendations with their followers. In fact, Cindy Crawford‘s mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber has been creating a book club of her own these past few years.

In case you haven’t followed the model’s posts, Gerber started her book club back in the height of the pandemic in March 2020 and has been sharing her favorite books with her fans ever since. “I’ve always wanted to be part of a book club,” Gerber told Vogue last year. “I’d be reading books and talking about them with my friends, but we never set up anything formal, so when the pandemic happened—mostly out of boredom at first, to be honest—I wanted to create a space where people felt like they could talk about topics that were a little bit harder to broach on Instagram.”

Most recently, Gerber shared her latest book club pick: Acts of Service by Lillian Fishman. “If you have asked me for a book rec in the last couple of months then it may not come as a surprise that for our next book club we’re reading lillian fishman’s novel “acts of service,” Gerber wrote on Instagram. “A story about desire, pleasure, politics of power, queerness, and ambiguity.”

The model continued, “To say this book is hard to put down would be an understatement.”

After each of her recommendations, Gerber is joined by either the author of the book, a fan of the book, or even the actors who starred in the book’s screen adaptation during an Instagram Live. For this pick, Gerber will be joined by Fishman herself on June 3 and 10 am ET.

According to the book’s online blurb, Acts of Service follows Eve, a young woman who’s deeply afraid “she’s wasting her brief youth with just one person.” “So one evening she posts some nudes online,” the description reads. “This is how Eve meets Olivia, and through Olivia the charismatic Nathan. Despite her better instincts, the three soon begin a relationship—one that disturbs Eve as much as it enthralls her.”

For anyone curious about reading Gerber’s highly-recommended pick, the book is currently available on Amazon for 38% off. Adding to our shopping carts ASAP!

‘Acts of Service’ by Lillian Fishman $16.84 Buy now

