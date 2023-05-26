Prince William & Kate Middleton’s New PR Style May Be at Odds With King Charles III’s ‘Formal’ Way of Operating

After Kate Middleton showed up unannounced to the Chelsea Flower Show ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit earlier this week, many royal watchers were scratching their heads as to how this happened. It seems that the Wales’ communication office is operating very differently from the king and queen’s team — and those differences are really starting to show.

The Daily Beast is describing it as “two distinct power centers at the heart of the royal establishment” because let’s be honest, we all know Kate is the real royal superstar these days. Charles prefers a “more wily, grand and formal” of operating his staff which means old-school, old-fashioned ways rule the day. For Kate and William, it’s “a leaner, call-me-by-my-first-name operation” that is giving cinematic, behind-the-scenes videos of their young family because that’s the exact type of PR that sells these days.

With anti-monarchy protestors getting louder since Charles took the throne, it’s crucial that the royal family is on the same page. Royal fans have already seen what happens when two offices battle each: the Sussexes versus the Cambridges turned into a major family feud. A royal insider downplayed any possible war between Charles and Camilla and William and Kate, though. “Charles has an enormous appreciation for William and Catherine and the work they do,” they said. “No-one thinks this is the beginning of a new war between their courts.”

However, the outside optics are visible to the British press as they are privy to how things really operate behind palace walls. “The simple truth [is] that Charles would have rather Kate had not been at Chelsea on the same day as he was,” noted The Daily Beast. Kate stole the headlines that day as Charles missed out on the goodwill PR he would have appreciated.

