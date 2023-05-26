Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks About Her Changing Relationship With Aging & How She’s Looked at Older Women for Their ‘Wisdom’

Giovana Gelhoren
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Opens Up About Aging
When you’re a big celebrity, cameras follow you everywhere you go. From who you’re holding hands with to the smile lines that have grown just a bit deeper, the cameras pick up on anything. For Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who’s been a Hollywood powerhouse for decades, having that constant attention on her through the years hasn’t been easy.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard to age in front of the camera because it’s right there in your face, you know?” the Your Hurt My Feelings star told People as their new cover star. “I’m also very happy to be here. Consider the alternative, no thank you. I want to keep working with vitality and energy and so far I have it so I’m gonna use it.”

Her positive outlook, however, has been some time in the making. “I think that as I’ve gotten older I’ve become a little more relaxed about concerns about beauty and stuff like that,” she said, adding that it felt ironic for her to say that with “full hair and makeup in front of a camera crew.”

In that process of growing more used to aging, Louis-Dreyfus looked to older women and their advice in her new podcast Wiser Than Me. “I started the podcast because I saw this documentary on HBO called Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” she remembered. “I was completely blown away by the scope of her life, the variety of her life and the meaning of her life.”

As she watched the documentary, the Seinfeld alum asked herself why she hasn’t seen more of these stories. “We just don’t hear from older women,” she said. “We don’t do a deep dive very often into the lives of older women. They’ve lived, they have all this experience under their belt, and why aren’t we hearing from them?”

“So I thought it would be exciting to compile a list of women and see if anybody wanted to sit down and have a pretty frank, honest conversation about life,” Louis-Dreyfus added. “It’s been really exciting.” Her first guest, of course, was Jane Fonda herself. We can’t wait to tune in!

