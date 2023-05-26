This Surprising Royal Family Member Isn’t Too Happy About His Seat During King Charles III’s Coronation

Let’s be honest, watching something in person isn’t always the best way to see it. With some sports, be it soccer, football, or any other, it’s easy to not understand where the ball is or what’s going on when you’re there at the stadium. On the other hand, when you’re watching it on TV, you can not only see every single angle, but you get an explanation of everything that’s going on too. And, as it turns out, King Charles III‘s coronation might’ve been one of those occasions better seen on TV.

For Mike Tindall, the husband to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, being there in person at Westminster Abbey was “quite frustrating,” he said during an episode of his The Good, the Bad & the Rugby podcast, per Us Weekly.

According to the former Rugby player, who sat just one row behind Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, despite being in the “hottest spot” in the Abbey, the ceremony happened “just around the corner of wall that you can’t see.”

“It was unbelievable to be sat where we were,” he continued. “Quite frustrating that you couldn’t see around the corner, but you had the TV there.” So did all of the British royal family watch history unfold through TV screens just like us? Wild!

Tindall added, however, that he definitely had some memorable moments from the historic day. “I think the best bit of the day was the six and half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard and they did three cheers for the King,” he remembered. “It was like whoa, goose pimples.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

Right after the May 6 occasion, Tindall dished to Good Morning Britain about the occasion. "It was quite nice to have a date night," he said. After all, it's not every day you get to watch Katy Perry and Lionel Richie live in concert.

“You know, when you have three children, it’s not the easiest to get out and just have a drink together,” he continued. “So it was quite nice to have a little bit of a time where we could go out and have a drink and have a chat.”

Looks like Tindall has lots of good moments from the coronation to look back on although, let’s be honest, those five rows should’ve absolutely been able to watch the show. Talk about weird VIP treatment!

