Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Are Building a $175 Million Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion for Their Post-Nuptial Life

If Jeff Bezos’ $500 million superyacht and $2.5 million engagement ring for fiancée Lauren Sánchez wasn’t enough for you, how about his $175 million Beverly Hills home? The couple is in the process of renovating their dream home on a 10-acre property — and of course, they are making it fit for a billionaire.

The estate already has “a three-story main home, a guest house, gym, a pergola and a security guard house,” but, according to the Daily Mail, they are building “a new pool house, powder room, and retaining walls.” The mansion is already 28,000 square feet, but they are reportedly adding another 1,000 square feet to make it even larger. Judging from the snapshots the media outlet posted, the property has a long way to go before it’s move-in ready as scaffolding, piles of dirt, and construction materials are strewn about the residence.

Jeff Bezos clearly flashed the cash for Lauren Sánchez's ring. 💍 https://t.co/EVUzmS0nXT — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 23, 2023

In the meantime, the Amazon founder and his bride-to-be are spending the summer at a Malibu compound that they’ve rented, so they can enjoy the gorgeous Pacific Ocean sunsets. It’s reportedly an ultra-private home that is far away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, who have chased them all over the Mediterranean during their recent vacation. The dynamic duo has not revealed when they are getting married, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the planning has already begun in what could be a very A-list affair.

In the meantime, the couple is enjoying their newly engaged bliss while they make plans for not only a walk down the aisle, but likely a prenuptial agreement and a love nest to rest their very rich heads. It’s going to be a summer of love for these two, and we are sure the paparazzi is gearing up to capture every single PDA moment.

