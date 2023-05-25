Fans Are Going Wild Over Sharon Stone’s Stylish Leopard-Print Bikini With an Unexpected Color Choice

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sharon Stone is 65 years old and feeling fabulous! She shared her contagious zest for life with a pretty cheeky post on Instagram that had her followers going wild with how fit she looked.

Wearing a leopard-print bikini with an unexpected black-and-green color contrast, the Casino star showed off her toned behind in the mirror. She wore a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses and flaunted her chic short haircut while an iconic photo of Marilyn Monroe peered over Stone’s shoulder in the background. “Ready for summer,” she wrote in the caption with a heart and sunglasses emoji.

Her fans, famous and not famous, chimed in to gush about Stone’s stunning snapshot. Former Dancing With the Stars host Brooke Burke said, “queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual.” Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland gave the Oscar nominee some heat for her athletic shape, adding, “🔥GET IT🔥.” And Beverly Hills 90210 star Tiffani Thiessen wrote, “#summergoals.” Of course, we can’t forget comedian Whitney Cummings who noticed Stone’s puppy in the corner on the couch, noting, “The dogs side eye lol.” There’s nothing like a little judgment from your furry friend — even A-listers have to deal with it.

Stone is like many stars who incorporate yoga, Pilates, and strength training into their workout regimens, but she also revealed to Vogue the old-school pop-culture relic that she also relies on: Suzanne Somers ThighMaster. She said, “I put that between my legs while I’m watching TV, and my kids and all their teenage friends think it’s hilarious, but they do it too.” If that’s the secret to her fitness success, then we are scrambling to add it to our exercise list.

