The Money Issue

Sarah Ferguson’s Promise to Queen Elizabeth Might Explain Her ‘Unusual Relationship’ With Prince Andrew

Kristyn Burtt
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. Plus Icon
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s Royal Relationship 11 Images

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been divorced since 1996, but that hasn’t stopped the two of them from being BFFs over the decades. The besties have continued to live together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor grounds, and they have had each other’s backs through her financial controversies and his Jeffery Epstein association. 

While many people have steered clear of Andrew after he settled his legal case with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was underage after being trafficked by Epstein — Sarah remains firm in her loyalty. While that may surprise some royal watchers, it’s something she promised Queen Elizabeth II before her death. “I said to her before she died, I will be there with him [Prince Andrew], I will help him on his journey,” the A Most Intriguing Lady author told ITV’s Loose Women. “We’ve all got journeys. Just need to be there with kindness, no judgment and I will because he deserves it.”

That’s a tall order considering he’s persona non grata as a working royal and King Charles III has done his best to downsize his privileged life (even though it’s not working). Royal sources described to Express the Duke of York’s relationship with Sarah as “not a passionate romance,” so there’s no friends-with-benefits situation here. They reportedly maintain “separate bedrooms” because this relationship is solely about “the deepest form of friendship.”

The insider added, “It’s a very unusual relationship for a divorced couple, especially to the outside world, but they’re utterly devoted and would defend each other to the death.” And it sounds like Sarah is going to hold her promise to the late Queen about her favorite son.

