Sarah Ferguson’s Promise to Queen Elizabeth Might Explain Her ‘Unusual Relationship’ With Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been divorced since 1996, but that hasn’t stopped the two of them from being BFFs over the decades. The besties have continued to live together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor grounds, and they have had each other’s backs through her financial controversies and his Jeffery Epstein association.

While many people have steered clear of Andrew after he settled his legal case with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was underage after being trafficked by Epstein — Sarah remains firm in her loyalty. While that may surprise some royal watchers, it’s something she promised Queen Elizabeth II before her death. “I said to her before she died, I will be there with him [Prince Andrew], I will help him on his journey,” the A Most Intriguing Lady author told ITV’s Loose Women. “We’ve all got journeys. Just need to be there with kindness, no judgment and I will because he deserves it.”

That’s a tall order considering he’s persona non grata as a working royal and King Charles III has done his best to downsize his privileged life (even though it’s not working). Royal sources described to Express the Duke of York’s relationship with Sarah as “not a passionate romance,” so there’s no friends-with-benefits situation here. They reportedly maintain “separate bedrooms” because this relationship is solely about “the deepest form of friendship.”

The insider added, “It’s a very unusual relationship for a divorced couple, especially to the outside world, but they’re utterly devoted and would defend each other to the death.” And it sounds like Sarah is going to hold her promise to the late Queen about her favorite son.

