Kate Middleton’s Chic Pink Suit Was a Royal Fashion Rewear That She Elevated With This Unexpected Accessory

Kate Middleton and the color pink are having a fashion moment right now. The Princess of Wales stepped out into her Barbiecore best at the Foundling Museum engagement with a royal rewear that was slightly altered with an unexpected and elevated accessory.

Kate was in her monochromatic element with a chic Alexander McQueen suit that she wore in 2022 to a Kensington Palace event. She accessorized the look with a pair of pink suede heels and diamond jewelry. In 2023, she added a white belt with a large pearl buckle, white heels, and pearl earrings — the pop of fresh color was delightful and gave the ensemble a whole new vibe. The outfit cost around $2420, according to the Daily Mail, but we found a stunning dupe for $72.99 that will have you feeling royal.

The Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum to meet those with lived experience of the care system in London, UK, on the 25th May 2023.

James Whatling/MEGA.

Kate is well-known for her royal rewears, and they always have a new detail to make it feel like a different outfit. However, there are other reasons as to why the Princess of Wales makes a conscious effort to wear outfits again. “There has been lots written about the Duchess and Prince William’s spending,” Fashion writer Simon Glazin told the Daily Mail. “It’s likely to be the reason why she is thrifty with her wardrobe and often recycles dresses and coats. Even a Princess has to dress on a budget.”

With a current cost-of-living crisis happening in the U.K., the optics of Kate’s wardrobe are important. It is reassuring to royal watchers to see her wear an ensemble multiple times just like an average citizen, and there’s no reason to fuel the flames of anti-monarchists, who are tired of the royals living on the taxpayers’ dime. So, the more conscientious Kate is about her royal wardrobe, the more relatable her life feels to the public.

