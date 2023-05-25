New Season of The Kardashians Shows How ‘Heartbroken’ Kim Kardashian Reacted to Kanye West’s Online ‘Shenanigans’

When Kanye West went on a rampage of bombshell accusations and problematic statements last year, many of us kept asking ourselves one thing: How’s Kim doing? After all, when it all happened, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian was still in the process of finalizing her divorce from the rapper (in addition to trying to co-parent her four kids with him).

Now, many months after the fact, the new season of The Kardashians is revealing how Kardashian felt about it all – and it’s as brutal as we expected. “I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack,” she told her mom, Kris Jenner, in a moment during the first episode, per Hollywood Life. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe all day. You know when you’re just on the verge of tears and it feels like you’re about to cry? That’s how I felt all day.”

“I think at this point I just assume that everything I text Kanye is going to be put on the Internet,” Kardashian said, referring to all of West’s previous breaches of her privacy. “I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken for my mom that she has to deal with so much from different sides and people coming at her.”

At another point, Kardashian talked about West bringing up her infamous sex tape from many years ago. “Thanks for reminding people once again,” she said. “All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the f— to call it — is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my sex tape ever will be.” We couldn’t agree more!

But, despite the drama, Kardashian reiterated that she had no intention of not revealing any of West’s actions to her kids. “I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day I will appreciate that,” she said.

"S— could be going down and I get in the car and the kids want to blast dad's music and I'm like, 'He's the best, of course!'" she continued. "And I put it on and we're singing along and inside I'm dying. I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever. One day they'll see for themselves [what he's done] and I'll answer whatever they want me to. It's a lot. The one who's supposed to protect me and still does interviews saying he's my biggest protector is the one that's hurting me the most."

During a confessional, Kardashian talked about the double standard she faced when West asked to “approve” what she said about him in the show. “I’m like, ‘You just talked about me in this song and this interview and you didn’t ask my permission!'” she added. “And I never say anything bad or negative. If I say I’m exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am f—- exhausted!”

Later on, right before she told production she no longer wanted to continue speaking about the subject, she concluded, “I don’t want to be part of this narrative. When is it going to end? It never will. I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

Though we can’t imagine the stress and anxiety West’s actions might’ve caused for her, we’re hoping time and support from friends and family have come together to heal her wounds.

