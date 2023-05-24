Kate Middleton’s Response to the ‘First Thing’ She’d Do as Queen Is Something Princess Diana Would Approve Of

For better or for worse, everyone is buzzing about the Chelsea Flower Show. It seems like nearly every royal was in attendance at the beloved garden show, from Princess Diana’s nieces to Princess Beatrice. As usual, Kate Middleton stole the show in her gorgeous Barbiecore dress (which has allegedly caused a bit of a stir since the focus was reportedly pulled from King Charles!) However, another detail from the Princess of Wales just caught everyone’s attention — a super-rare comment on what she’d do as Queen of England.

While at the Chelsea Flower Show, one of the children in the group Kate was with named Saron Fikremariam asked her a question. She relayed it to Express, saying, “I asked her what’s the first thing she is going to do when she becomes Queen and she said she is going to help kids.”

Not only is this comment very on-brand for Kate, but it’s an answer we know her late mother-in-law Diana would’ve loved.

Like everyone in the British royal family, they’re all about charity work, and for Kate specifically, she’s all about helping children. In recent years, she’s worked to raise awareness for mental health issues with children, helping children’s development, and early childhood education, to name a few.

Diana was no different! When she was alive, she helped with numerous charities to help children such as Centrepoint, which was a charity that helped young homeless people, and was a patron of The Royal Marsden Hospital, which was all about treating childhood cancer, per Harper’s Bazaar.

She was once quoted saying, "I want to walk into a room, be it a hospital for the dying or a hospital for the sick children, and feel that I am needed. I want to do, not just to be."

So it’s clear this four-word response would’ve been approved by her late mother-in-law.

