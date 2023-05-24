Margot Robbie Reimagines Barbie’s Timeless Glamour in Stunning New Vogue Photoshoot

Since her almost meteoric rise to stardom in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has been considered by many one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Since then, however, Robbie has shown her versatility of being much more than the “bombshell blonde” in movies like Birds of Prey or the Oscar-winning I, Tonya. Her next movie, however, reverts back to the “pretty girl” stereotypes as she plays what many considers the poster-girl for cookie-cutter beauty: the Barbie doll.

In the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed movie, also named Barbie, Robbie plays Stereotypical Barbie, a perfect-looking doll who seemingly lives in a perfect pink-colored world until she has a full existencial crisis and escapes to the “real world.”

In anticipation of the movie, which hits theaters this July, Robbie had fun reimagining Barbie’s different careers as she opened up about the long-awaited role to Vogue.

In the first picture of the spread, Robbie looks like a ’60s-inspired Barbie wearing a pink and black polka-dot Valentino dress with matching black gloves. In the second pic, the actress is seen showing off her mile-long legs as the cowboy Barbie with daisy dukes, a fringe and flannel shirt and white pumps. In the next, Robbie is Barbie as a astronaut looking out to space wearing a golden Proenza Schouler dress.

In a recent interview, Margot Robbie shares how the leaked #Barbie set photos impacted her psyche. https://t.co/8nmnL6Nqb3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 20, 2022

In the next couple of pictures, Robbie goes full businesswoman Barbie in a Saint Laurent pinstripe pencil skirt and oversized blazer. In the next, the actress becomes politician Barbie in a tweed baby pink Chanel mini dress. Also in the spread is her as Barbie driving down her classic pink convertible, and her as traveling Barbie getting ready for a flight with six different bags and a gorgeous yellow Marc Jacobs dress. Looking at this fun shoot, it’s hard to choose our favorite!

“It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that,” Robbie told Vogue of her role. “This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.” If you ask us, it looks like she was born to play the part! Related story Eva Mendes Found This Adorable & Hilarious Way to Show Her Love for Ryan Gosling

