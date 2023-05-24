An Insider Hints That Carole Middleton Is Stepping Up Her Royal Role Behind the Scenes

Carole and Michael Middleton recently saw their company, Party Pieces, fall into bankruptcy. It’s been scooped up by a business entrepreneur, who seems to have some insider details on what Kate Middleton’s parents’ next steps are — and it might be an important role at the palace.

James Sinclair had high praise for Carole in the Daily Mail, where he indicated that she is sticking around as a consultant and will “be available on the telephone” as he takes the party supply company in a new direction. He seemed pretty enthusiastic about his new venture, but it’s his loose lips that might have revealed what is happening behind the scenes at Wales’ household. “We started speaking around three months ago and we got on really well, she is an inspirational businesswoman, and she is very clever, intelligent and the Royal Family are fortunate to have her,” he gushed.

Kate Middleton's packed schedule is reportedly impacting King Charles' presence in the media. https://t.co/IInHMClgoS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 24, 2023

Sinclair didn’t stop there because he had more royal insight to dish about to the media outlet. “She’s almost 70 years old but is still full of energy and we held discussions over the telephone and at their place, and it’s quite clear she is also a busy grandparent,” he added. “She is hard working and as a consequence, we can see that in Kate, the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family are fortunate to have both of them, you can really see Carole in Kate.”

His revealing interview aligns with other royal sources who told the Daily Mail that King Charles “will lean heavily on William and Kate” to pick up the heavy traveling schedule. And, it will be Kate’s parents who help around the household with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5. This could create a major shift in the royal family dynamics as the Middletons are brought closer into the palace fold to help the Prince and Princess of Wales define their future reign as king and queen.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.