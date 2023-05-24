Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

King Charles III Reportedly Caved & Let Prince Andrew Get His Way in a Royal Real Estate Standoff

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III took his duties of shuffling the royal real estate properties very seriously. From evicting Queen Elizabeth II’s former dresser from her longtime home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from Frogmore Cottage, very few people were spared — except one.

There’s been a lot of chatter that Prince Andrew was expected to exit Royal Lodge and find his way to the Sussexes’ old place, but it seems that the residential standoff between him and his older brother has a clear winner. King Charles has run the numbers and realized that Andrew’s 75-year lease would be more costly if they terminated the agreement versus letting him stay in his beloved home, which comes with some sweet perks, according to the Daily Mail.

The rent and upkeep on Frogmore Cottage is reportedly over $434,000 (£360,000) and with Andrew currently lacking funds, Charles realized that he couldn’t move his brother. Even though he’s been shuttled to the background after his long-standing association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light, Andrew seems to live a very charmed life. Instead of being an outcast for his alleged misdeeds, he’s getting financial assistance for security, landscaping, and repairs, and “occasional meals [are] ferried over to the Lodge from the Windsor Castle kitchens.”

And it’s easy to see that Prince Harry received a greater punishment from the royal family and the British tabloids than Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is probably thrilled to be able to stay at Royal Lodge for the long term because he reportedly thought the five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage was much too small for his needs… even though he’s no longer a working royal.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

