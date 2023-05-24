Heidi Klum’s Bright Yellow Gown With a Daring Keyhole Cutout at Cannes Is Instantly Iconic

Over the years, Heidi Klum has proved she’s one of the most exciting celebrities on the red carpet. From daring gowns that flaunt her curves to fun and colorful mini dresses that show off her mile-long legs, Klum has established she’s not afraid to make a statement and turned heads on the carpet.

Most recently, the America’s Got Talent judge proved that all over again as she graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet at the premiere screening of The Pot au Feu on May 24. For the occasion, Klum wore a head-turning bright yellow flowy gown with loose long sleeves and cutouts all over the chest. The dress also has an ultra-high slit on one side for her to show off her toned legs.

Klum accessorized the look with clear heels, glowy makeup and her hair and bangs with loose natural waves.

While she walked the carpet, Klum showed why she’s a supermodel as she flung her sleeves up in the air for pictures. So iconic!

Heidi Klum at the “The Pot au Feu” Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

With her showstopping appearance, Klum joins a long list of stars who’ve dazzled at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The event, which started on May 16, has seen some incredible looks grace the carpet.

Among our favorites were Elle Fannning's angelic Alexander McQueen gown at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, Adriana Lima's Tamara Ralph black and neon yellow gown at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and Natalie Portman's scalloped custom Christian Dior gown at the May December photocall. Undoubtedly, Cannes this year has been a feast for the eyes of film fans and fashion ones alike.

