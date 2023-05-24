Prince Harry’s Close Bond With This Elder Royal Shows That He Has More Support Than Critics Realize

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who watched King Charles III’s coronation in early May noticed the warm interaction between Prince Harry and Princess Anne. There seemed to be some type of humorous exchange between them without any evidence of tension or a family feud which was probably a welcome relief to the Duke of Sussex.

Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that the aunt-nephew duo have maintained a close relationship over the decades and the elder royal has a “soft spot” for the Duke of Sussex. Their united connection goes beyond their shared sense of humor — it runs much deeper than that, according to one family source. “People talk about Prince Andrew being the Spare but Anne was the second-born, too, and particularly since Diana died has always felt a duty to support her nephew,” they explained.

Anne understands what it is like to be the real spare and while she found her place at the palace through her call of duty as the hardest working royal, it seems that she’s been supportive of Harry’s U.S. ambitions. Anyone who read his memoir, Spare, knows that he didn’t have a bad word to say about his father’s sister and their adorable coronation moment shows that there is a lot of love between them.

There have been calls from some royal watchers to have Anne broker peace between Harry and the rest of the family, but these two seem content with their relationship staying on solid ground. Anne’s no-nonsense approach to life probably keeps her away from the fray, so she wisely chooses to be friends with both sides, even though it’s nice to see Harry have another ally at the palace.

