Rita Wilson Just Set the Record Straight About This Confusing Tom Hanks Cannes Red Carpet Moment

If you’re ever been lucky enough to walk, watch or cover a red carpet, you know that they’re actually quite chaotic. From the hundreds of cameras flashing to the photographers screaming out to celebs and journalists shouting out questions (guilty as charged), the red carpet can be somewhat of a mess.

But, despite how disorganized they can be, celebs still manage (most of the time) to look stunning and serene.

On May 23, for example, while married couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson walked the red carpet for the Asteroid City premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, pictures of them getting angry were seen among the smiling and cheerful ones. Though some outlets then reported that the A Man Called Otto star was “scolding” a staff member, Wilson was quick to jump on social media to clear the air.

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson speak with a staff member at the screening of “Asteroid City” during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

On her Instagram Story, the actress reposted a picture of the moment and gave a real explanation of what happened. “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’” she wrote, clarifying that they were just confused at the time.

“But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try,” she continued. “Go see Asteroid City!” We love how quick she was to defend her man!

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks attend the “Asteroid City” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Getty Images

On the carpet, the two were mostly all smiles as they posed together for photos. Hanks wore a classic black tux with a matching bow tie while Wilson wore a flowy black Versace dress with sheer sleeves and cascading jewels all around the cape, sleeves and bust.

Most recently, on April 30, Hanks and Wilson celebrated 35 years of marriage together. “35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything,” Wilson captioned a photo of herself along with Hanks and a cute yellow cake that reads “Happy Anniversary.” These two are too sweet to handle!

