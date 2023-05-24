Kate Middleton’s Show-Stopping Engagements Are Reportedly Pushing King Charles III Out of the Headlines

Things might be getting a bit dicey over at the palace since it seems that Kate Middleton’s public appearances are drawing way more attention than King Charles III’s engagements. This situation most notably occurred earlier this week when the Princess of Wales’ visit to the Chelsea Flower Show was a showstopper while Charles and Queen Camilla’s same-day trip was a bit of a dud.

Royal critics are now expressing their “concern” that Charles will be “overshadowed” and “eclipsed” by his daughter-in-law. One source told the Daily Mail, “With his love of horticulture, His Majesty’s appearance at Chelsea was an important engagement. It’s a shame that his visit with Her Majesty the Queen received less coverage than might have been expected. I hope they are not too disappointed.” What makes the event even more perplexing is that Kate’s visit was a surprise, and she, of course, turned up in a bubblegum-pink dress that became a total fashion moment.

The final costs for Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has finally been revealed. https://t.co/XBVERBNsTg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 24, 2023

It’s unclear why her scheduling team didn’t crosscheck Charles and Camilla’s calendar to make sure that there weren’t any royal conflicts. But it was Kate’s snapshot that reached the front pages of the British papers, not the king and queen — and it might sound alarm bells at the palace. It’s already well-known that Kate’s wardrobe is a banned discussion topic because of the attention it draws, so Charles may not like this recent development.

Or, the royal family could take a completely different (and healthy) approach and let the superstars shine. Kate draws a lot of favorable attention to the monarchy that is struggling with maintaining support. If they all worked together as a team, the headlines of the last few years might have looked drastically different.

