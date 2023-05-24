Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kate Middleton’s Show-Stopping Engagements Are Reportedly Pushing King Charles III Out of the Headlines

Kristyn Burtt
The Princess of Wales visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, Somerset, UK, on the 16th May 2023 Plus Icon
Kate Middleton MEGA.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Accused of Stealing the Spotlight From King Charles III
Things might be getting a bit dicey over at the palace since it seems that Kate Middleton’s public appearances are drawing way more attention than King Charles III’s engagements. This situation most notably occurred earlier this week when the Princess of Wales’ visit to the Chelsea Flower Show was a showstopper while Charles and Queen Camilla’s same-day trip was a bit of a dud. 

Royal critics are now expressing their “concern” that Charles will be “overshadowed” and “eclipsed” by his daughter-in-law. One source told the Daily Mail, “With his love of horticulture, His Majesty’s appearance at Chelsea was an important engagement. It’s a shame that his visit with Her Majesty the Queen received less coverage than might have been expected. I hope they are not too disappointed.” What makes the event even more perplexing is that Kate’s visit was a surprise, and she, of course, turned up in a bubblegum-pink dress that became a total fashion moment. 

It’s unclear why her scheduling team didn’t crosscheck Charles and Camilla’s calendar to make sure that there weren’t any royal conflicts. But it was Kate’s snapshot that reached the front pages of the British papers, not the king and queen — and it might sound alarm bells at the palace. It’s already well-known that Kate’s wardrobe is a banned discussion topic because of the attention it draws, so Charles may not like this recent development. 

Or, the royal family could take a completely different (and healthy) approach and let the superstars shine. Kate draws a lot of favorable attention to the monarchy that is struggling with maintaining support. If they all worked together as a team, the headlines of the last few years might have looked drastically different. 

