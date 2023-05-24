Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Feeling Like Dating Is ‘Impossible’ For This Not-So-Relatable Reason

Although we could go on and on about how celebrities, in many ways, are just like us, we also need to be real and say that that’s not always the case. After all, celebrities need to deal with so many things, like the constant clicks from the paparazzi, that we’ll never truly understand.

Most recently, a source close to Kim Kardashian revealed the major obstacle she’s having to overcome as she goes jumps back into the dating pool. And, you guessed it, we can’t really relate.

“Kim’s been telling friends how impossible it is to date like a regular person – as in to go on a few dates, hang out, get to know someone without any pressure,” a source recently told The Sun. “Kim feels that if she so much as looks at a guy, then it’s immediately a crazy intense situation with her fame.” In fact, fans and the media have kept their eyes peeled on The Kardashians star ever since she broke up with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in August 2022.

The source continued, adding that the mom of four “would love nothing more than to be dating but in private.” “No man wants his private life on TV and to be talked about – she’s really limited to a pool of men who can cope with the pressure,” the source added.

Prior to the report, Kardashian seemed to be a little more optimistic about her dating life during an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” the SKIMS founder said, per Us Weekly.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she explained. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.” Related story Tatcha’s Memorial Day Sale Includes Rare Savings on the Skin-Perfecting Product That Kim Kardashian ‘Always’ Uses & Other Celeb Staples

Hopefully, if she stays true to her plans of no rushing and learns from past mistakes, she’ll find someone eventually. After all, dating is hard – and that’s something everyone can relate to.

