The Money Issue

Jeff Bezos Spared No Expense on Fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s Sparkling Engagement Ring That Has an Unbelievable Number of Carats

Kristyn Burtt
Jeff Bezos Bought Lauren Sánchez a 20-Carat Diamond Ring
When you’re a billionaire, an engagement ring has to be spectacular, and it looks like Jeff Bezos delivered when he proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez. The big moment reportedly happened while they’ve been enjoying a Mediterranean vacation on the Amazon founder’s $500-million superyacht, the Koru.

The “absolute monster” of an engagement ring, as described by Rare Carat’s Away Anand to Page Six, is pretty hard to miss in the recent snapshots published of the couple. (See the massive rock HERE.) He estimates that a “top-quality stone” around “20 carats” should cost somewhere in the neighborhood of “$2.5 million.” We would almost be afraid to wear something that expensive, but it looks like the former TV newswoman is having no problem flashing the bling

While the very rich couple has not officially announced their engagement, they’ve been reportedly announcing it to anyone who will listen at the Cannes Film Festival, per Page Six, who broke the news. This should come as no surprise to anyone who follows Bezos regularly because he recently made news for adding a curvy statuette to his yacht that looks eerily similar to his now-fiancée. 

The dynamic duo’s relationship overlapped with their previous marriages — Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott, and Sánchez was married to Hollywood agent, Patrick Whitesell. Both couples divorced in 2019 after The National Enquirer spilled the beans about the alleged affair. Now, we can’t wait to see who makes this super A-list wedding invite list since everyone will be clamoring to attend the billionaire’s second walk down the aisle.

