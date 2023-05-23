Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Marriage Is Being Scrutinized Yet Again Amid His Reported Anger Issues

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William and Kate Middleton work hard to keep up the appearance of a happy marriage in the public eye. It’s not an easy thing to do because everyone is constantly watching every move they make — and now, Tom Quinn, author of the upcoming book, Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family: From the Tudors to the Cambridges, is giving behind-the-scenes details on the couple’s relationship.

The royal expert spilled the tea to Express about the one issue that keeps coming up in their union: the Prince of Wales’ alleged anger management problems. Quinn dished that a source who worked at Kensington Palace told him that “Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums.” The Princess of Wales reportedly can calm her husband down when she needs to keep the peace, but “they do have rows.”

“It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows, ” Quinn continued. “But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.” This isn’t the first time royal fans have heard about Prince William’s alleged temper, his brother, Prince Harry, also talked about an incident in his memoir that turned physical. William referred to Meghan Markle as “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive” which led to the altercation.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me,” Harry recalled in his book. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.” It’s perplexing that the palace hasn’t been able to get these stories under control given that William is next in line to throne — or even better — perhaps he might want to work through the reasons why he angers so quickly.

