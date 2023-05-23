This Model Revealed She Ghosted Leonardo DiCaprio When She Was Only 19 & We Love Her Reason Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, we all know Leonardo DiCaprio’s type: models half his age. Sure, he’s bent the rule a bit over the past year, but he’s quite consistent with dating women on the younger side. It seems that even though he’s been made fun of countless times for this, he still gets every girl he tries to date — except for this one.

A model by the name of Steph Claire Smith recently revealed that when she was 19, the Titanic star asked for her number and to take her out. And here’s the kicker: she ghosted him — but it may not be for the reason you think.

On her podcast KICPOD, she revealed last week that back in 2013, when she was out at a club on vacation, DiCaprio was reportedly interested. “This person that was with him weaved themselves through the crowd and was like, ‘Do you want to meet Leo?’” She said, “Abso-f***ing-lutely I do!”

She continued, “So we went over, he did the whole French double kiss on the cheek. [He asked] ‘How long are you in town?’ and we had that kind of chatter for honestly like 60 seconds and then he was like, ‘Can I grab your number, I would love to take you out for dinner to some of the nicest restaurants around here.’”

The model tried to say she didn’t have a working phone right now, but one of her tipsy friends spilled the beans that they did. Fast forward to later that night, he messages her, and she ghosted him. Why, you may ask? Well, Smith was just starting her relationship with her now-husband and love of her life Josh Miller, and she “didn’t want to do anything to f**k it up.”

Honestly, that’s so dang sweet, and we love that Smith and Miller are happily married nearly a decade later!

Related story It Looks Like Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Shared More Than Their Met Gala Reunion This Week

The two started dating in 2013, and he proposed to her back in 2018, and they wed only a year later in 2019.

As for DiCaprio, he has been linked to many women over the years. But back in 2013, when he had this encounter with Smith, he was linked to stars like Kat Torres, Barbara Palvin, and Alesia Riabenkova, along with officially dating model Toni Garrn from May 2013 to Dec 2014

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.

