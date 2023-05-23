Princess Diana’s Twin Nieces Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer Honored Their Aunt’s Iconic Fashion at This Surprise Appearance

It seems Kate Middleton wasn’t the only royal to arrive in style at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show! Not only did Kate arrive in a Barebicore dress, but it seems Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Katya (known by her middle name Amelia) Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer arrived in some colorful dresses as well. But as many longtime royal fans can see, these dresses paid a subtle homage to their beloved aunt!

On May 22, the twin nieces arrived in some seriously stylish looks that instantly reminded royal fans of iconic looks Diana wore as a royal. See the photos below:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

So let’s start with Eliza’s look, because it’s nearly a carbon copy of Diana’s pink and white polka-dot Donald Campbell dress she wore back in 1985. For this royal-filled occasion, Eliza donned a silky pink and white polka-dot dress from Alessandra Rich that not only had the same pattern but the same silhouette as Diana’s 1980s look!

Now, with Amelia’s look, she took a more subtle approach when she opted for this ruffled, floral Zimmermann dress. Diana frequently opted for more floral looks like the silky Donald Campbell number she wore for her honeymoon, and with the light base and cool-toned florals, we can totally see the similarities in these looks!

Now, not only do these twins rock every red carpet they attend, but they’re also quite the modeling duo! We love to see it, and we seriously love seeing them honor their aunt.

Speaking of their aunt, they talked to Tatler back in 2021 about what they remember about the late Princess of Wales. Eliza said, "We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older…We were very fortunate to have spent that time with her."




