Resurfaced Reports of Prince William’s Reaction to ‘Abusive’ Friends’ Nickname for Kate Middleton Shows How Protective He Is 

It doesn’t matter who you are, Prince William will reportedly tell you off if you try to hurt Kate Middleton’s feelings.

In resurfaced details and reports from royal commentators, it seems William confronted his “abusive” friends from the Glosse Posse about their hurtful comments towards Kate during the early days of their relationship. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told on Vanity Fair’s DYNASTY podcast per Express that William’s “snooty” friends would whisper a nickname about Kate that genuinely hurt her feelings. The nickname was allegedly “doors to manual,” which was a “derogatory” jibe at Kate and her mother Carole Middleton, who previously worked as an air hostess for British Airways before making her party planning business.

Nicholl said Kate never showed how angry it made her or threw fire into the flames, but William reportedly didn’t stand that behavior for a moment.

Royal commentator and expert Canellecitadelle added on Twitter: “When Kate felt isolated from his life, he confronted the ‘friends’ who were not only abusive toward her but also her mother, mocking her English [and] calling her ‘door to manual’ as she used to be a hostess. [William] made it clear he didn’t tolerate disrespect to [Kate] or his in-laws.”

Not only does this show that William wasn’t afraid to stand up against his friends, but he’s also always been super protective of his wife of over a decade.

William and Kate originally met back in 2001 while attending the University of St. Andrews. They continued an on-again, off-again relationship until getting engaged in Nov 2010 during their trip to Africa, and married less than six months later on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. They share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

