King Charles III Reportedly Bought Queen Elizabeth II’s BFF a Home With This Curious Stipulation

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year, King Charles III got the palace’s real estate in order. It involved a major reshuffling of properties, including the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. However, his removal of his mother’s BFF, Angela Kelly, from Windsor estate raised a few eyebrows earlier this year.

The former personal adviser to Queen Elizabeth posted a melancholy look at her garden before she left the property four weeks ago. She wrote, “Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last.” Her new residence is being considered a “grace-and-favour” home in Northern England — that means the king is paying for her new residence with a few conditions, according to the Daily Mail.

Angela Kelly is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

It seems that Charles took issue with the reprint of her book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, because it went “too far” into the realm of gossip about the royal family. So, the house she’s been “gifted for life” is hers as long as she adheres to the palace’s “gagging order.” A source noted that she’s not allowed to use the words “king” and “palace” for “commercial purposes.” Kelly was expected to write a third book about her time with the queen, but this agreement likely squashes that deal.

Kelly was a notable critic of Meghan during her time as a senior royal, and it’s alleged by Tina Brown in her book, The Palace Papers, that she was the source for leaking the tiara-wedding drama. It seems that Queen’s former dresser was a thorn in the royal family’s side, so King Charles did his best to get her as far away from the palace as possible.

