Nelly Furtado Turned Every Single Head in This Hypnotic Catsuit for Her Long-Awaited Comeback

The Queen of our 2000s get-ready music is back, and looking better than ever! That’s right, Nelly Furtado is in her Renaissance era, and we seriously can’t get over how amazing (and ready) she looks when she’s about to take over the music world again.

On May 22, a cover shoot for FAULT Magazine dropped, with Furtado on the cover of it, and social media has been losing it, to say the least. Not only is this her first photoshoot in six years, but it’s one that may be her most iconic yet. You can see the photos HERE!

While we adore the entire photoshoot, we can’t get over the cover shot of her crouching, looking fiercely at the camera in a sheer black Mugler bodysuit that perfectly accentuates her curves. Along with the suit, she’s rocking black Givenchy shoes, a Shay necklace, and a David Yurman ring.

As for her hair and makeup, she’s bringing back her long, highlighted hairdo and glowy, smokey makeup that compliments her striking eyes!

We’re not the only ones freaking out about the Folklore singer’s long-awaited return, because Twitter is currently losing it as we speak. One user reposted the Fault Magazine photos with the caption reading, “I’m not kidding when I tell you Nelly is my wifey fr because 😍😍😵😵😭😭,” and another Twitter user added, “LET THE NELLISSANCE BEGIN.” And yes, many are calling her “mother” (and rightfully so!)

So for those that don’t know, Furtado was on a five-year hiatus until the summer of 2022 when she joined Drake on stage for the latter’s October World Weekend concert in Toronto, per NME. So not only is she back at performing, but she’s back being in front of the camera!

In her interview with FAULT, Furtado talked about her over two-decade musical legacy, saying, “When it comes to my legacy, it has only started to connect in the last few years because of TikTok. One day, my daughter said, ‘Mom, your music is trending on TikTok.’ I didn’t even have TikTok on my phone, and I didn’t know how to use it. We started making fun little videos on there.”

She added, “At the same time, I started going out and often hearing my music being played. I found out why the DJs were playing these old songs and discovered that people want to celebrate and have fun to my music. When I started in this business, people would say, ‘Oh, maybe I’m a one-hit wonder,’ but 20 years have gone by and people still like my music.”

