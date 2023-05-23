Prince Harry’s Latest Legal Loss Feels Especially Disappointing Given His Recent Car Chase

Given Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle‘s “near catastrophic car chase” last week, we can imagine that security has been at the front of their minds as of late. How to improve it, how much to spend on it, where to hire it, etc. But, most recently, Harry received another major defeat and these conversations will likely only continue.

On May 23, following a hearing last week, a High Court judge in London ruled that the royal would not be given the option to hire his own police protection when he is in the U.K., Us Weekly reports.

The decision comes a few months after Harry applied for the judicial review in January. “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” his legal spokesperson said at the time. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

On the other hand, the British government’s team argued that police officers are not “private bodyguards for the wealthy” and should be used for public interest and safety instead.

As a reminder, Markle and Harry lost their security team when they stopped working for the British royal family in 2020.

Though we understand the argument against Harry's appeal, we can't help but think this denial must feel like a kick while they're already down. After all, following the 2-hour car chase on May 16, the couple, and Markle's mother Doria Ragland, were reportedly "terrified," per a source to Us Weekly.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” their statement to CNN read at the time. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The statement continued, adding that the Sussexes understand that though “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

Here’s hoping Harry and Markle find a way to stay safe in Montecito and beyond, one way or another.

