Irina Shayk’s Latest Cannes Look Is Causing a Big Stir Amongst Fashion-Savvy Fans

Leave it to supermodel Irina Shayk to cause a bit of a stir on the red carpet.

On May 21, Shayk arrived in a seriously daring two-piece look for the red-carpet premiere of Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. See the photos below:

Mike Marsland/WireImage

As you can see, Shayk arrived in a black leather, red-lined look from Mowalola, courtesy of stylist Natasha Colvin. She paired the two-piece look with silver Messika statement jewelry and slicked-back hair. Now, there’s no denying how gorgeous Shayk always looks, but this ensemble is causing a bit of controversy with her fans.

This controversy stems from people not seeing this as a look appropriate for Cannes Film Festival. For the festival, not only is there an unwritten rule women must wear heels, but it’s all about being as formal as can be. However, stylist Leslie Fremar told the Hollywood Reporter in 2016, “Cannes is a place where a stylist can have fun. The European sensibility is a little more forgiving and not as conservative. For me, it’s a place where I can try different things and just be experimental and avant-garde and just go for it.”

Despite the avant-garde vibe, fans are still taking exception to the look. One fan wrote under a post from @checkthetag: “That is a vma awards look not cannes 😭😭,” and another agreed by saying, “She’s gorgeous, her body is undeniably banging and this is a super cool look but for anywhere else besides Cannes…like the VMAs or Grammys or the designer’s fashion week show…but for Cannes I think it’s a bit too conceptual.”

However, quite a few fans were praising this daring look, saying things like “This is perfect” and a string of heart emojis.

