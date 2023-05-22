Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Showed Off Her Mile-Long Legs in This Ultra-Daring Look for Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s a Cannes look you may have missed: the absolutely daring couture look from supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley that screams old Hollywood glamour!

On May 22, the ROSE INC founder arrived at the Club Zero premiere red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — and made every single person at the festival nearly snap their neck from turning it so quickly. Don’t believe us? See the photos below:

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

As you can see, the Mad Max: Fury Road star arrived in a daringly high-slit gown from Valentino’s Spring-Summer 2023 Couture line. This dress not only had an illusion-like slit that looked as though it went all the way up, but this one-shoulder gown was the definition of sleek with its subtle white accents. Along with the showstopping dress, she paired the look with black heels and sparkling silver earrings and bracelets.

As for her makeup, Huntington-Whiteley kept the dark motif going with a cool-toned smokey eye and mauve lipstick, which went perfectly with her loosely curled hairdo.

Now, this is the second stunning look Huntington-Whiteley has rocked for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. On May 21, she arrived in a luxurious gothic look from YSL for the Kering Women in Motion Award. She paired the draped black dress with glittering Bulgari jewels, and truly stole the show. She shared some pics from the star-studded night to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Women in Motion @festivaldecannes 🖤.” You can see the photos HERE!

There’s still a lot of Cannes left to go, and we’re sure Huntington-Whiteley will make the most of it!

In a previous interview with #legend, the former Victoria’s Secret model discussed what beauty means to her, saying, “I think we all know beauty really starts from the inside. Therefore, it’s really just a state of being and the person that you choose to reflect into the world. To me, it means warmth, humility, love, and just being a caring, loving individual.”

